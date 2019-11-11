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11Nov19 Veteran's Day 2019: State Of War
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12 views • November 11, 2019
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*00:13:50 The Fall Of The Berlin Wall And The Rise Of Socialism In The West
*00:45:56 Exposing The Next George Soros Plot To Destroy Trump
*01:12:56 Decades Of Climate Hoax Propaganda Debunked
*01:26:47Bloomberg Enters 2020 Race To Push UN 2030 Agenda: 01:26:47
*01:45:30 Global Debt Reaches Record High
*01:54:40The Dangers Of Demographic Change The Escalating Violence At The Southern Border
*00:13:50 The Fall Of The Berlin Wall And The Rise Of Socialism In The West
*00:45:56 Exposing The Next George Soros Plot To Destroy Trump
*01:12:56 Decades Of Climate Hoax Propaganda Debunked
*01:26:47Bloomberg Enters 2020 Race To Push UN 2030 Agenda: 01:26:47
*01:45:30 Global Debt Reaches Record High
*01:54:40The Dangers Of Demographic Change The Escalating Violence At The Southern Border
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