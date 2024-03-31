Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 50 - March 29, 2024

Alex hosted his 50th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on March 29, 2024. The webinar was just over two hours and forty-nine minutes in length. This webinar included a short monologue from Alex and featured a surprise special guest, Sarge Sovereign, from Icons2020 (https://rumble.com/user/ICONS2020), discussing some crucial new intel about current events before Alex answered questions. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and forty-nine minutes, Alex answered 29 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* If the Biblical Jesus was a composite character, would that mean Christianity was based on a lie?

* What happens to our social security benefits if we are age-regressed? Also, what happens to surgical implants?

* Was the Baltimore Bridge collapse an accident, globalist demolition or white hat event?

* Does the use of psychedelics tear into other dimensions?

* Are the souls of the banking elite families walk-ins from Maldek?

* What are your thoughts on what will happen during the April 8th, 2024, eclipse?

* If the QFS is mirroring bank accounts, would debt also be mirrored?

* Do the reptilians get illnesses the same way we do, and do they have technology or a means to heal themselves?

* Did the Andromedans explain the inner workings of the reincarnation loop?

* How can the reptilian and grey extraterrestrials shape-shift?

* If there is a financial crash, do you have any information that can help us protect ourselves?

* How do benevolent beings justify standing idly by while atrocities are carried out on this planet every day?

* Where is the moon Ganymede from?

* Do in vitro fertilized embryos outside the womb have souls?

* Do the Andromedans have any information about the origins of the Chinese people?

* What is the terrible wrong we must right.

* How can we help those suffering from aphantasia who cannot visualize imagery internally?

* Where will the negative energy frequency go when 3D no longer exists?

* And Many More!

