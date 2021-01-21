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Water Powered Car!! - Suzuki Samurai Runs on 100% Water - Car that runs on water [witts.ws]
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355 views • January 21, 2021
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
Opportunities in Manufacturing&Distributing! This is a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to help humanity and make a good living in the process!.... Contact us! at http://www.witts.ws
This opportunity won't last long.
Don't miss it!
Email us now!
A brief prototype water-powered vehicle demonstration.
This technology has been fully developed and many other models built by the engineers at WITTS.
In this demo, the stock engine idles completely from HHO gas generated from a small electrolyzer powered by quantum energy.
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
More WITTS Technology Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPuH3...
Car that runs on water!
or email us at [email protected]
Opportunities in Manufacturing&Distributing! This is a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to help humanity and make a good living in the process!.... Contact us! at http://www.witts.ws
This opportunity won't last long.
Don't miss it!
Email us now!
A brief prototype water-powered vehicle demonstration.
This technology has been fully developed and many other models built by the engineers at WITTS.
In this demo, the stock engine idles completely from HHO gas generated from a small electrolyzer powered by quantum energy.
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
More WITTS Technology Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPuH3...
Car that runs on water!
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