Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Where are the 2000 missing children? Have they been taken to an underground base on the Island to be trafficked？Or did they die in the fire？Where are the parents, uncles, aunts, friends ? 1 [mirrored]
channel image
Heaven Reigns
1502 Subscribers
141 views
Published 15 hours ago

Where are the 2000 missing children ？ Have they been taken to an underground base on the Island to be trafficked ？ Or did they die in the fire ？ Where are the parents, uncles, aunts, friends ？ (1) [mirrored]

Keywords
uncleswhere are the 2000 missing childrenhave they been taken to an underground base on the island to be traffickedor did they die in the firewhere are the parentsauntsfriends mirrored

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket