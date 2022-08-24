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Outside the Imperial College in London.
https://rumble.com/v1h6x9l-outside-the-imperial-college-in-london..html
Outside the Imperial College in London, Jasmin explains the plans that Klaus Schwab has in store for our childrens future.
This speech is so eloquently delivered. (SATAN) Klaus Schwab is put in his place. The USELESS EATERS / THE OLD PEOPLE OF THE WEF had better listen up because they have been told they are going to face massive resistance to their plans to enslave us. They will not succeed.
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/quLS85f0HmqQ/
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Imperial College London, Child Prodigy, Speaks Up