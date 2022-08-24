Outside the Imperial College in London.

https://rumble.com/v1h6x9l-outside-the-imperial-college-in-london..html

Outside the Imperial College in London, Jasmin explains the plans that Klaus Schwab has in store for our childrens future.





This speech is so eloquently delivered. (SATAN) Klaus Schwab is put in his place. The USELESS EATERS / THE OLD PEOPLE OF THE WEF had better listen up because they have been told they are going to face massive resistance to their plans to enslave us. They will not succeed.





Original Source:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/quLS85f0HmqQ/





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

Imperial College London, Child Prodigy, Speaks Up