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Extrait choisi : le progrès expliqué en 52 secondes
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36 views • June 29, 2020
A la demande de certains d'entre-vous, je vais exhumer, pendant l'été, quelques pépites souvent passées inaperçues au milieu de vidéos plus longues. N'hésitez pas à partager.
Vidéo intégrale : https://www.brighteon.com/07be750c-fffd-405f-b283-9cc65f12dbc3
Vidéo intégrale : https://www.brighteon.com/07be750c-fffd-405f-b283-9cc65f12dbc3
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