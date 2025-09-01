Finding Old Cars that Won’t Fry Drivers

With Eric Peters - Owner/editor of Eric Peters Autos - the web's best Libertarian Gearhead site!

https://www.ericpetersautos.com/

Feature Article: https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2025/04/06/is-your-car-cooking-you/

When Mr. Peters presented Biden’s Car Kill Switch a year ago, many of Freedom Hub’s listeners asked how they could buy decent cars made before the insertion of wireless antennas that now pose a health (& privacy) risk to drivers and passengers. Mr. Peters has completed his research and will answer that question this week!

Past 40? Don't have the energy you used to? Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

He will also review items from the previous conversation, including:

• The danger of gas mileage standards

• How political refusal to build more lanes causes congestion

• Why traffic cameras pose a danger to liberty

• The reason for high car prices

• European advantages with miles per gallon

• The truth about electric cars

• Why cars are so boring

• The best and worst cars to buy

“Libertarian Car Guy” and refugee from DC, Eric Peters, calls himself a Vulture of the Western World. He is also the owner & editor of EPautos.com, the web's best Libertarian Gearhead site.