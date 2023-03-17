PARKLAND HOAX - Samantha Fuentes Miracle Band-Aid Gunshot Recovery

Zionist Global communist takeover wake up gangstalking-australia

if you want to get in contact with me go to the links below

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSdFpVFcyEhkiz5IA5



https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all

https://twitter.com/vinesa1982

https://www.minds.com/aqswdefrgt1/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37Nmvte1KWTE/

https://t.me/FALSEFLAGS123

Proof stalkers Car mufflers Are modified to Noise campaign Just by pressing a button When driving past the target's house A large percentage of the population are working for the state wakeup https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8/Avs-20249-1:c

AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK MONKEYPOX THE UKRAINE WAR AND IS REAL YOUR AN IDIOT https://www.bitchute.com/video/1koZQ6OPYKt0/

MUST WATCH COVID VACCINE TESTING WORKER SAID TO ME DON'T TAKE THE VACCINE IT'S A DEPOPULATION AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/gq7scOxNaVvO/

BOSTON HOAXATHON - AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOU'RE AN IDIOT https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQNV3aaPm6oD/

CRISIS ACTORS DIRECTOR'S CUT ADDITION WAKEUP THERE IS NO COVID 19 IT'S A WORLDWIDE STAGED EVENT https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5H2E9pKJF1q/

COMMUNISM IF THE PEOPLE ARE IN NEED OF A LEADER ONE WILL BE PROVIDED FOR THEM GATEKEEPERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/EYCuUYIuV1Lc/

crisis actors The 2014 shootings at Parliament Hill Ottawa Canada https://ugetube.com/watch/cris........................

AUSTRALIAN 911 PORT ARTHUR FALSE FLAG https://www.bitchute.com/video/cn8jbS87I8Wp/

A MUST WATCH BOSTON BOMBINGS WAS A FALSE FLAG https://www.bitchute.com/video/gCmOPVwBSIvV/

FALSE FLAG BBC, CNN NEWS CAUGHT STAGING FAKE NEWS CHEMICAL ATTACKS IN SYRIA 2013 https://www.bitchute.com/video/2KC5D00UuOwE/

SANDY HOOK BOSTON BOMBINGS PRELUDE TO CORONA VIRUS COVID-19 PSYOP FALSE FLAGS https://www.bitchute.com/video/dDmOPvZ4e0vF/

SANDY HOOK FALSE FLAG HOW QUICKLY THE ZIONIST TARGETING PROGRAM CAN INFILTRATE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD https://www.bitchute.com/video/AxDdYg37zcAp/

BOSTON BOMBINGS AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOURE AN IDIOT https://www.bitchute.com/video/gMQidVcdi0Ie/

SHARE THIS VIDEO BOSTON BOMBING HOAX - EXPLAINED IN 12 MINUTES https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eZRR1Esn7EG/

BOSTON BOMBINGS AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK COVID-19 IS REAL YOU'RE AN IDIOT https://www.bitchute.com/video/25pcjrsoslVU/

SANDY HOOK FALSE FLAG HOW QUICKLY THE ZIONIST TARGETING PROGRAM CAN INFILTRATE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD https://www.bitchute.com/video/AxDdYg37zcAp/

CARLOS ARREDONDO CRISIS ACTOR FALSE FLAG BOSTON BOMBINGS https://www.bitchute.com/video/aSLoDyvWl3Fg/

"DAVID HOGG FORGETS LINES CRISIS ACTOR https://www.bitchute.com/video/aZ3F4qdcm9y0/

1996 OLYMPIC BOMBINGS CRISIS ACTORS https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jk6cWgjt9Gwp/

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT SANDY HOOK https://www.bitchute.com/video/4nleYt3uZV0F/

URLlbry://@gangstalking-australia#8/As-2022390-1#7

was a paramedic and we had a woman who was shot in the thigh with a 38 revolver and the bullet shattered her femur and the internal bleeding was MASSIVE. to believe that a 223 round would have pierced her tibia according to the "bandages so she should have been in some type of splint for at least a month more considering her "timeline" and "shrapnel coming from other students" would have been body parts since 223 are, as the narrator stated "high velocity" and more than likely would have been FMJ so her story cannot possibly be true in the context as told by the reporter and her fable teller......