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Proof Behind The Prophesies - Vaccines
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92 views • March 13, 2022
What was prophesied on Yom Kippur September 16th 2002?
Was this VIRUS Prophesied to come?
Were these VACCINES also foretold about?
Prophecy 62 was given to Elisheva Eliyahu on Yom Kippur September 16th 2002!
We use the True Hebrew Names of God
YAHUVEH = The FATHER
YAHUSHUA = The SON
RUACH ha KODESH = The HOLY SPIRIT
Amos 3:7 Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.
If you do not know YAHUSHUA please ask Him into your heart now for tomorrow may be too late!
Other things that have been prophesied to come.
Please visit amightywind.com to learn more.
Was this VIRUS Prophesied to come?
Were these VACCINES also foretold about?
Prophecy 62 was given to Elisheva Eliyahu on Yom Kippur September 16th 2002!
We use the True Hebrew Names of God
YAHUVEH = The FATHER
YAHUSHUA = The SON
RUACH ha KODESH = The HOLY SPIRIT
Amos 3:7 Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.
If you do not know YAHUSHUA please ask Him into your heart now for tomorrow may be too late!
Other things that have been prophesied to come.
Please visit amightywind.com to learn more.
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