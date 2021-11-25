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DIY Solar Repair & Fire On Our Boat - Ep 26 Sailing With Thankfulness
Sailing With Thankfulness
Sailing With Thankfulness
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Learn how to diagnose problems with your solar system before something catastrophic happens, like your boat catching fire. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

In this episode of Sailing With Thankfulness we take you step by step through figuring out what went wrong with our solar system and then fixing it. Fire on a boat is definitely not what you want - find out what happened to us.

Applicable to boats, RV's and any other mobile system using solar power. If you are going to attempt your own solar repairs make sure that you comply with all applicable laws and regulations. This video is provide for informational purposes only and does not take into account factors in your specific scenario.

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===
Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...
Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===
Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes:  https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===
Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===
Music: https://www.bensound.com

Keywords
diysailingdiy projectswhat could go wrongsailing with thankfulnessboat lifelive aboardlive aboard lifeboat repairboat project
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