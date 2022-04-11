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What Corals You Can Expect in Any Reef #shorts
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50 views • April 11, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxNAZlp9Hac
There may be thousands of corals all in the planet’s reefs but they may actually have a lot in common than you think! 🌊
Research Associate Professor Marilyn Brandt, who is also part of the Center of Marine Environmental Studies of the University of the Virgin Islands, points out that reefs actually have a lot of corals in common.
One common coral you’ll find in a reef, according to Marilyn, is a Boulder Star Coral, which tend to have this boulder-like appearance. 🪨
Have you ever seen coral reefs up close? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxNAZlp9Hac
There may be thousands of corals all in the planet’s reefs but they may actually have a lot in common than you think! 🌊
Research Associate Professor Marilyn Brandt, who is also part of the Center of Marine Environmental Studies of the University of the Virgin Islands, points out that reefs actually have a lot of corals in common.
One common coral you’ll find in a reef, according to Marilyn, is a Boulder Star Coral, which tend to have this boulder-like appearance. 🪨
Have you ever seen coral reefs up close? Let us know in the comments.
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