Dec 15, 2025 - Angel City's Savy King looks to make a difference after collapsing on the field during a game due
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Tfvj2aenRAg
###
Savy King: 95% probability vaccinated against COVID-19 sometime in 2021-2022; 60% probability received at least one booster in 2022-2023. Inferred from NWSL and college mandates in California, high vaccination rates in pro women's soccer (e.g., USWNT ~95%), and her participation without issues. No direct evidence like posts or statements; her social media focuses on soccer and recent heart surgery (2025, attributed to congenital abnormality, not vaccines). Estimates via Bayesian inference from public data and protocols; no private records. Supporting links: Instagram https://www.instagramDOTcom/savymking/; AP News on health https://apnewsDOTcom/article/angel-city-nwsl-savy-king-085c958ecc843f897e8d35201c9c1281; NWSL protocols https://prod-nwsl-cdn.s3.amazonaws.com/wp/uploads/2021/01/2021SeasonProtocols_0127.pdf; USWNT rates https://justwomenssports.com/reads/uswnt-roster-95-percent-vaccinated-covid-19-mandate-masks/.
U.S. FDA @US_FDA
Today, FDA provided important updates on the risk of myocarditis after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, noting the risk is higher in young men.
11:12 AM · Jul 1, 2025
https://x.com/US_FDA/status/1940111214497210425