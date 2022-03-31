The Official End to Normalcy

March 31, 2022 - The progressive/left is doing everything under the sun to completely eliminate traditional normalcy. That’s why men can compete against women in collegiate sports, and why the media propagandists named a man as Woman of the Year. Today, the Biden Administration accelerated their efforts by attacking children’s health and exchanging eternal truths for lies. And while some states are acting to preserve life and freedom, others are making laws to not only kill babies after they’re born, but allowing lawsuits to be brought if the child is revived or given care.Thanks for watching and praying! See newsletter for all source work.Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.