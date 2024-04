Prophecy Fulfilling: Israel Attacked, U.S. on High Alert! Expect the Unexpected!

Join Amanda as she goes over prophetic events unfolding in the Middle East amidst a 39-day window leading to Passover. She dives into the significance of recent geopolitical developments, including the attack on Iran's consulate, escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the recent air-strike, and surprising alliances forming in the region. Join us as Amanda analyzes historical parallels, celestial phenomena, and the implications of these events on global dynamics. Tune in April 15 at 5 pm ET!

