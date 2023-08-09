A Glimpse into the Abyss: The True State of America's Political Landscape | 40K Footview PREMIERE with JMC

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JMC IS BACK!
SI: Speaking with His Voice
JMC shares his personal covid story
JMC discusses the DS attacks against John and his work
Tales from Thailand
SII: 40K View
Caveizal behind the scenes
Global financial crisis
Real Estate debacle
Global margin call
Fate of the USD
The Plan
The Trump House Arrest? - Gagged?
107 Intel.Insights
SIII: Action
Saving America is not a spectator sport
Action items
Call to action words from Georger Washington and Donald Trump
SIV: Closing Comments
Evidence of winning
Inspiration and hope
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