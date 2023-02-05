TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 3rd hour, Covid, propaganda, deaths examined, Jan. 29

More on the COVID scandal that is being exposed, day after day.

Joseph Mercola explains how three news services provide most of the news published around the world, which allows them to push propaganda and suppress accurate reporting.

The situation in Memphis looks like 5 (Black) cops gone wild, where the poor victim was beaten to death.

And more nonsense in the ongoing effort to conceal the death of Damar Hamlin, where he "died suddenly" for 9 minutes (at least!) right on the playing field.