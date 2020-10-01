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NSF Scientists State Mercury from Wildfires is a Major Source
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45 views • October 01, 2020
Check out the article from the National Science Foundation about mercury release from forest fires of California, Oregon and even Florida.
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https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=110320
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=110320
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