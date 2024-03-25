UN Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution as US abstains: The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution Monday calling for an “immediate cease-fire” in Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.





The resolution passed the Security Council 14-0, with the US abstaining and declining to exercise its veto power.





The measure calls for a pause in the fighting to last through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends April 9, as well as the unconditional release of hostages taken in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in the Gaza Strip.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had demanded the US veto the cease-fire resolution, threatening to cancel plans to send a delegation to Washington to discuss plans for a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.





Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/03/25/world-n...