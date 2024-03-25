UN Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution as US abstains: The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution Monday calling for an “immediate cease-fire” in Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The resolution passed the Security Council 14-0, with the US abstaining and declining to exercise its veto power.
The measure calls for a pause in the fighting to last through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends April 9, as well as the unconditional release of hostages taken in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had demanded the US veto the cease-fire resolution, threatening to cancel plans to send a delegation to Washington to discuss plans for a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/03/25/world-n...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.