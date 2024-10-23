While the West continues to fuel bloody conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, Moscow is steadily following the course set for victory at the front and for multipolarity on the global scene.

Continuing offensive operations on all fronts, the Russian military launched another combined attack on the rear areas of Ukraine. On the night of October 23, Russian strikes were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk, Odessa, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Kiev regions. According to preliminary reports, the targets included military depots, airfields and military bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In its turn, the Ukrainian military tried to attack the territory of Russia.

Russian air defense forces shot down 14 Ukrainian drones at night. Ten drones were destroyed over Crimea, four others were destroyed in the Rostov region. Also, in the Black Sea, the Black Sea Naval Aviation destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats on their way to the Crimean Peninsula.

With the support of NATO, the Ukrainian military resumed regular attempts to attack targets in Crimea after a short pause. Today’s strikes were expected. The day before, military monitoring resources reported that an aviation missile threat was introduced on the peninsula, which indicates the takeoff of Su-24M cruise missile carriers and their approach to the southern Russian regions. However, the interception of missiles was not reported. Most likely, the Ukrainian fighters launched the ADM-160 decoy missiles in order to assess the reaction of the Russian defense and force its air defense systems to expend ammunition. After such a provocation, a combined attack on the peninsula was expected to be launched in the nearest future, and the Russian military was ready to repel it.

Meanwhile, the West is busy following the BRICS international summit, which is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. Russia assumed the BRICS presidency in 2024 and the year has begun with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Together, these countries represent more than 45% of the world’s population and more than 30% of global GDP. Russia’s BRICS presidency is under the motto of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security.

The BRICS summit in Kazan has already become a new symbol of Russia’s lack of isolation, and the West clearly sees it as a challenge to its hegemony. Most foreign media have reported that the participation of world leaders in the summit in Russia demonstrates that the West has failed to isolate Moscow, and proves that the Russian Federation has no shortage of allies. Among other things, the final declaration of the summit, will approve a common approach to the situation in Ukraine.

