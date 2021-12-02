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Psychology Professor: How People are Still COVID BRAINWASHED🧠🤯
Information Warfare
Information Warfare
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94 views • December 02, 2021
Does it sometimes feel like you’re surrounded by people who’ve been hypnotized in some way? Well, maybe you are. My guest tonight is Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium, and his observations over the past 18 months have led him to conclude that the overwhelming majority have indeed fallen under a kind of spell. Except it’s not actually a spell, of course: the term for it is ‘mass formation’ and right now it’s manifesting as a psychological response — not unlike hypnosis — to the unrelenting, single-focus campaign of fear to which we have all been subjected. Join me when I explore with Mattias what triggers and sustains this mass response, where it could ultimately lead us, why a minority somehow manages to remain unaffected, and whether there’s anything we can collectively do to break the spell before it’s too late. /Dan Astin-Gregory
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Kristi Leigh TV: Dr. Malone: Mass Hypnosis Ushers in Totalitarian Regime (part 1)
Dr. Malone breaks down the "mass formation" phenomenon that makes it difficult to reason with those who have fallen victim to the globalist leader propaganda. Hear what he says is the hope we have before a total takeover.

Mirrors:
WHY DO SO MANY STILL BUY INTO THE NARRATIVE?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLDpZ8daIVM
Dr. Malone: Mass Hypnosis Ushers in Totalitarian Regime
https://banned.video/watch?id=619daea08153a665791f3fb6
Keywords
fearmindwhofraudmk ultrapandemictherapyhypnosisbrainwashpsychologypersuasionspellgroup thinknazi germanycollectivepsychosiscovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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