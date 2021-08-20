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POLITICIANS HAVE TURNED "HEALTH CARE" INTO A MURDER CORPORATION-
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40 views • August 20, 2021
"HEALTH CARE" IS A MURDER CORPORATION- CERTIFIED MEDICAL PRACTITIONER DESCRIBES CLEAR SIMPLE DETAILS OF HOW HOSPITALS AND "CARE FACILITIES" ARE TORTURING ANY PATIENT THEY CAN GET THEIR HANDS ON –TO LABEL THE PATIENT "COVID" - MURDERING PATIENTS FOR THE "REWARD" OF "COVID19" MONEY
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
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