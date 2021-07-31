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Miami HAMAS Attacks Jewish reporter!
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52 views • July 31, 2021
“I’m gonna kill you mother fu...., you and the all Israelis!” “You want a push, I’ll show you a push!” He’s a Zionist, this guy is not one of us, he’s a Zionist!” (code for Jew) On Sunday July 20, 2014, these violent and hateful words were combined with physical assaults against an innocent Jewish reporter in Miami Florida. On this beautiful sunny Florida day the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) crossed a cultural and maybe legal red line by sponsoring a HAMAS demonstration where this man, a Jewish reporter working undercover was identified and attacked by an angry crowd of HAMAS jihadists.
During the confrontation one of the HAMAS pulled out an improvised weapon and moved in to stab the Jewish reporter before someone stopped him while another CAIR jihadist made a clear, direct and profound threat to kill the reporter. All of this is in our seventh episode of our special series on the war in Israel, Operation: Protective Edge, An Inside Look – Destroy HAMAS.
Earlier in this war, The United West went on record predicting violence in the streets of America by angry Muslims, particularly those who take the teachings of Mohammed very seriously. As night follows day, the true believing Muslim understands that the war in Gaza is a battle between Allah’s “chosen warriors,” the HAMAS and the infidel Jews, supported worldwide by the infidel Christians. In that Islam is a borderless political system there is no difference between confrontations in Gaza City or confrontations in Paris, London or Miami.
This unifying war doctrine necessarily leads to Islamic violence in the West because Islam does not ultimately respect Western law. The net result of this worldview is the shocking way in which an investigative reporter for our organization, The United West, is attacked while lawfully doing his job, on the public right-of-way in the south Florida city of Miami.
One of the breaking news elements of this story is that CAIR, the self-proclaimed “civil-rights” organization for Muslims sponsored an outright HAMAS demonstration where the participants, when not assaulting the reporter, were shouting historic death threats to Jews and shouting complete and comprehensive unity with the HAMAS, as in “WE ARE HAMAS!”
If you follow the work of The United West or Frank Gaffney, Center for Security Policy, you know for several years we have explained that a Federal court has established a harmonious relationship between CAIR and the HAMAS, thus for practical purposes, CAIR is HAMAS. Now, clearly established by the evidence we present in this show, CAIR is indeed, the HAMAS, by their own words.
This new public admittance by CAIR raises many questions that need serious investigation and serious answers form both Federal authorities and from CAIR officials. In that the HAMAS is a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designated so by the Department of State during President Clinton’s Administration, does CAIR’s sponsorship of violent HAMAS demonstrations on the public right-of-way violate any legal element of the FTO statute? If leaders of CAIR, including Nihad Awad and Hassan Shibly, now publically support the HAMAS, should they enjoy the access they have to President Obama’s White House and other American institutions of influence?
The Muslim Brotherhood is another national security factor that now comes front and center in light of this HAMAS demonstration in Miami. On July 24, Rep. Michele Bachmann introduced a bill to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The bill, also known as the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2014, will “impose sanctions against persons who knowingly provide material support or resources to the Muslim Brotherhood or its affiliates, associated groups, or agents, and for other purposes.”
The evidence is as simple as reading the HAMAS Charter - Article Two:
The Islamic Resistance Movement is one of the wings of Moslem Brotherhood in Palestine.
So, follow the simple logic here. If the Muslim Brotherhood is indeed designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US Department of State and if the HAMAS is a wing of the Muslim Brotherhood and if HAMAS is CAIR, then does it not follow that CAIR is a part of the Muslim Brotherhood? Anyway you spread this humus you got CAIR in a whole heap of trouble, plain and simple. Folks, its time CAIR is exposed for being exactly what it presented itself to be on that street corner in Miami, a wing of the terrorist organization, HAMAS.
For further information on The Muslim Brotherhood and these related issues, check out Frank Gaffney’s 10-part video series - http://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/the-muslim-brotherhood-in-america/
This special TV series on the war in Israel is produced by Frank Gaffney, The Center for Security Policy and Tom Trento, The United West.
https://secure.piryx.com/donate/FBgjgbXz/The-United-West/
During the confrontation one of the HAMAS pulled out an improvised weapon and moved in to stab the Jewish reporter before someone stopped him while another CAIR jihadist made a clear, direct and profound threat to kill the reporter. All of this is in our seventh episode of our special series on the war in Israel, Operation: Protective Edge, An Inside Look – Destroy HAMAS.
Earlier in this war, The United West went on record predicting violence in the streets of America by angry Muslims, particularly those who take the teachings of Mohammed very seriously. As night follows day, the true believing Muslim understands that the war in Gaza is a battle between Allah’s “chosen warriors,” the HAMAS and the infidel Jews, supported worldwide by the infidel Christians. In that Islam is a borderless political system there is no difference between confrontations in Gaza City or confrontations in Paris, London or Miami.
This unifying war doctrine necessarily leads to Islamic violence in the West because Islam does not ultimately respect Western law. The net result of this worldview is the shocking way in which an investigative reporter for our organization, The United West, is attacked while lawfully doing his job, on the public right-of-way in the south Florida city of Miami.
One of the breaking news elements of this story is that CAIR, the self-proclaimed “civil-rights” organization for Muslims sponsored an outright HAMAS demonstration where the participants, when not assaulting the reporter, were shouting historic death threats to Jews and shouting complete and comprehensive unity with the HAMAS, as in “WE ARE HAMAS!”
If you follow the work of The United West or Frank Gaffney, Center for Security Policy, you know for several years we have explained that a Federal court has established a harmonious relationship between CAIR and the HAMAS, thus for practical purposes, CAIR is HAMAS. Now, clearly established by the evidence we present in this show, CAIR is indeed, the HAMAS, by their own words.
This new public admittance by CAIR raises many questions that need serious investigation and serious answers form both Federal authorities and from CAIR officials. In that the HAMAS is a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designated so by the Department of State during President Clinton’s Administration, does CAIR’s sponsorship of violent HAMAS demonstrations on the public right-of-way violate any legal element of the FTO statute? If leaders of CAIR, including Nihad Awad and Hassan Shibly, now publically support the HAMAS, should they enjoy the access they have to President Obama’s White House and other American institutions of influence?
The Muslim Brotherhood is another national security factor that now comes front and center in light of this HAMAS demonstration in Miami. On July 24, Rep. Michele Bachmann introduced a bill to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The bill, also known as the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2014, will “impose sanctions against persons who knowingly provide material support or resources to the Muslim Brotherhood or its affiliates, associated groups, or agents, and for other purposes.”
The evidence is as simple as reading the HAMAS Charter - Article Two:
The Islamic Resistance Movement is one of the wings of Moslem Brotherhood in Palestine.
So, follow the simple logic here. If the Muslim Brotherhood is indeed designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US Department of State and if the HAMAS is a wing of the Muslim Brotherhood and if HAMAS is CAIR, then does it not follow that CAIR is a part of the Muslim Brotherhood? Anyway you spread this humus you got CAIR in a whole heap of trouble, plain and simple. Folks, its time CAIR is exposed for being exactly what it presented itself to be on that street corner in Miami, a wing of the terrorist organization, HAMAS.
For further information on The Muslim Brotherhood and these related issues, check out Frank Gaffney’s 10-part video series - http://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/the-muslim-brotherhood-in-america/
This special TV series on the war in Israel is produced by Frank Gaffney, The Center for Security Policy and Tom Trento, The United West.
https://secure.piryx.com/donate/FBgjgbXz/The-United-West/
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