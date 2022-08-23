Reclaim Your Health, Freedom & National Sovereignty From The W.H.O.

Revealed - The Secret Agenda for Globalist Control and How to Preserve Your Freedoms!

The implications pose a High Level Threat that could Radically Change Your Life!







*National Sovereignty of ALL COUNTRIES under Threat*



WHO is rapidly dissolving National Sovereignty and, with it, your Right of Informed Consent. This attempted world take-over can only happen if we allow our nations to remain in WHO and the UN.





*What are the Solutions and Options*

Meaningful and practical options to ensure our countries and ourselves remain independent of globalist control.





*World Experts and Super Heroes Speak Out!*



The panel has decades of experience in creating awareness and implementing wide-reaching change for enhancing personal and national freedom.







Panelists:

Rima Laibow, MD (USA), Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation.

James Roguski (USA), Researcher, Author, Activist

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa) Activist, Journalist, Mediation Lawyer





Hosts:

GPMC - Malaysian Movement for Covid-19 Transparency

MAAFIM - Malaysian Association for Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine

PPIM - Malaysian Islamic Consumer Association