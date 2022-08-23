Reclaim Your Health, Freedom & National Sovereignty From The W.H.O.

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Revealed - The Secret Agenda for Globalist Control and How to Preserve Your Freedoms!
The implications pose a High Level Threat that could Radically Change Your Life!
*National Sovereignty of ALL COUNTRIES under Threat*
WHO is rapidly dissolving National Sovereignty and, with it, your Right of Informed Consent. This attempted world take-over can only happen if we allow our nations to remain in WHO and the UN.
*What are the Solutions and Options*
Meaningful and practical options to ensure our countries and ourselves remain independent of globalist control.
*World Experts and Super Heroes Speak Out!*
The panel has decades of experience in creating awareness and implementing wide-reaching change for enhancing personal and national freedom.
Panelists:
Rima Laibow, MD (USA), Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation.
James Roguski (USA), Researcher, Author, Activist
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa) Activist, Journalist, Mediation Lawyer
Hosts:
GPMC - Malaysian Movement for Covid-19 Transparency
MAAFIM - Malaysian Association for Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine
PPIM - Malaysian Islamic Consumer Association