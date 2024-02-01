Wearing Shungite is an alternative to suicide for all non-consenting victims of transhumanism.

The writer David Icke says in this linked video that everyone may be wirelessly connected to what is known as a cloud but which is actually a type of remote controllable data bank by 2030. However, I have already been connected to this or something similar since 2003 and it is hell on earth so put a stop to it while you can. My name is gretta fahey from newbrook, claremorris, county mayo, ireland. Here is the link to that David Icke video https://www.bitchute.com/video/65FOjwopvkSI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.