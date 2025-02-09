Omega Fighter (1989, Arcade)

Omega Fighter is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by UPL and published by American Sammy (in North America) and UPL (in Japan). It was rereleased for PS4 and Switch.

A giant spaceship is attacking Earth in order to destroy everything on it. You play a fighter pilot sent to destroy the ship piece by piece.

Each level consists of a different area of the ship while break away if you finish the level. There are two main weapons in the game, a wide shot and a focused intense shot. They are opbtained by collecting a "W" or "I" icon, respectively. Collecting the same weapon several times will upgrade it. You can also collect up to two satellites for your ship. You can sacrfice a satellite upon pushing button 2. This will have different effects, depending on the satellite. A gold satellite damages eveything on screen, a silver one will slow down all enemy ships and shots for a while.

Omega Fighter has an uncommon scoring system. You get a bonus from 1x to 10x depending on how close you are to an enemy when it's destroyed. The game will also give you a different bonus depending on the number of times you got each bonus category.

Unlike most shoot'em ups, Omega Fighter has no continue option. After game over, you need to start from the beginning.