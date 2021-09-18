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VAXED BLOOD VS. UNVAXED BLOOD. TAKE A LOOK. TAKE A LISTEN
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3459 views • September 18, 2021
Heart Attacks? Strokes? Blood Clots? I will pass. Source: Sixth Sense. More you may want to see:
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
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