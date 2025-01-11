Loss of Confidence in the Medical System, Real Facts and Data w/ Dr. Michael Schwartz

Sign up for Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Dr. Michael Schwarts joins the program to share what he found during and after COVID in his medical clinics. He tracked over 19,000 patients and had the best clinical data available on what actually did occur during and after COVID. He shares the truth about the flu shot and whether that is worth the effort and cost. You can follow Schwartz on his own podcast on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/DeadRedMedia

