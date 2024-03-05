Create New Account
FAMINE INC. - THE GLOBO ASSAULT ON PAKISTAN (SHARE)
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Remarque88


Mar 2, 2024


COOPERATION YIELDS NO EXIT DOOR

My video from May 2023 - PAKISTAN - GLOBALIST INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND F#CKERY TARGET - https://www.bitchute.com/video/o9Vt0M6Pv8wM/

World Bank Group President David Malpass

https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/entities/publication/9ff71fb4-2aa4-5247-a46c-c0e5370b1663

Pakistan’s new government seeks more IMF assistance https://tinyurl.com/2zfuzwtm

World Bank 2015 Pakistan tax system https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/governance/brief/revenue-mobilization-global-solutions-groups

China Daily - Food Aid

https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202209/05/WS63153b6fa310fd2b29e75d96.html

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from FAMINE INC. - THE GLOBO ASSAULT ON PAKISTAN (SHARE)

Keywords
globalextortionusuryassaultfaminepakistanengineeredremarque88

