100 Reasons Leo Frank Is Guilty of the Rape Murder of Little Mary Phagan by The American Mercury

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video argues that Leo Frank, convicted in 1913 for the rape and murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan in Atlanta, was 100% guilty, supported by 100 detailed reasons. It asserts that Leo Frank, a factory superintendent, had the opportunity, motive, and inconsistent behavior, including nervous reactions, contradictory statements, and attempts to manipulate evidence, such as creating a forged timecard, and planting a bloody shirt to frame night watchman Newt Lee.