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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains Winning and Losing Streaks in Sports
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VA #39 Creator Explains Winning and Losing Streaks in Sports
Description: Creator Explains Winning and Losing Streaks in Sports
Why do some teams seem to fail, year after year? Are there unseen influences? What truly causes winning streaks? How do individual player potential, management skills, and even energy of the fanbase influence outcomes? How can fans truly help their favorite teams? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains, like all of life, the karmic past of players, coaches, and fans plays a role, and also dark corrupting influences only divine healing can overcome. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Explains Winning and Losing Streaks in Sports
Why do some teams seem to fail, year after year? Are there unseen influences? What truly causes winning streaks? How do individual player potential, management skills, and even energy of the fanbase influence outcomes? How can fans truly help their favorite teams? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains, like all of life, the karmic past of players, coaches, and fans plays a role, and also dark corrupting influences only divine healing can overcome. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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