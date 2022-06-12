Cerebral Organoids in Jab Cause Autism, Study Proves Intentional Gene Deletion

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The autism epidemic has more sinister roots than you could EVER imagine.
Dr. Ariyana Love has found legitimate PROOF that Cerebral Organoids in vaccines are being used to INDUCE Autism!
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