FL SURGEON GENERAL ON COVID VAX MANDATE: “A SNOWFLAKE HAS A BETTER CHANCE IN HELL.”

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Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, minces no words regarding his State’s stance on Covid Vaccine Mandates, after a CDC committee voted unanimously to recommend Covid vaccines for kids older than 6 months.
#DrJosephLadapo #FloridaDeptOfHealth #FLSurgeonGeneral #Snowflake #RonDesantis #Mandate
POSTED: October 24, 2022