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Vaccination Myths by Dr. Alison Adams - Part 1: Vaccinations Are Safe
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231 views • October 02, 2021
Vaccination Myths by Dr. Alison Adams - Part 1: Vaccinations Are Safe
This video is the first in a series exploring myths about vaccination. After an introduction and quick history of vaccinations, the concept of vaccinations being safe is explored.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Vaccination-Myths-by-Dr.-Alison-Adams---Part-1--Vaccinations-Are-Safe:8?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_10ZqzGHudw&;t=8s
This video is the first in a series exploring myths about vaccination. After an introduction and quick history of vaccinations, the concept of vaccinations being safe is explored.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Vaccination-Myths-by-Dr.-Alison-Adams---Part-1--Vaccinations-Are-Safe:8?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_10ZqzGHudw&;t=8s
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