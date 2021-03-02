General Michael Flynn & Sidney Powell Interview 2/27/2021 Supreme Court Rejects Cases

Sat Feb 27th Sidney Powell & Lieutenant General Michael Flynn on Erskine Radio Podcast: Supreme Court Rejects Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Cases without Comment

“There Is More than Enough Evidence in the Public Now to More than Reverse the Election in at Least 5 States”



As far as the last election Sidney Powell had this to say, “There’s all kind of precedent for fixing what happened in this election from Bush vs. Gore to other cases as well… Fractionalized votes. That’s exactly what we have here from a computer algorithm that we can prove in multiple counties and it could prove across the country if anybody would issue an order allowing inspection of the machines. The very fact that Dominion and other companies are not allowing inspection of the voting machines ought to tell everybody all they need to know. Federal law calls for election records to be kept for 22 months… In this case it requires forensic evaluations of the machines and looking at all of the paper ballots. We already know that’s not going to match up. There were counterfeit ballots. People were saying, “Oh, well they did a full audit in Georgia.” Well, if you just keep running the same counterfeit bill through the same counting machine you’re going to get the same result.



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