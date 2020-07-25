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Our Story: Raw Herbal Extract From Seeds to Supplements
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17 views • July 25, 2020
How important is the supplement creation process in the products you take? If you’ve wondered about how we craft and design our herbal supplements, we’ve made our extraction process transparent for you to see how critical each step really is. You’ll learn everything you need to know about our Raw Herbal Extract Technology™, and why this matters to you. This technology allows us to create the most potent, health activating liquid supplements on the market.
After 10 years of research, development, and testing, we created the world’s first Raw Herbal Extract Technology™. This advanced technology is a blend of modern techniques and ancient Alchemist processes.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#herbalextract
#herbalmedicine
#herbs
#supplements
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
After 10 years of research, development, and testing, we created the world’s first Raw Herbal Extract Technology™. This advanced technology is a blend of modern techniques and ancient Alchemist processes.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#herbalextract
#herbalmedicine
#herbs
#supplements
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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