© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live avec le Pr Raoult : « science vs idéologie passionnelle »
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • August 29, 2020
28 août 2020 : https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=3236269036461293&;ref=watch_permalink
AJ+ français : https://www.facebook.com/ajplusfrancais
Intéressante ITW et longue interview du Pr Didier Raoult concernant la crise sanitaire et sa gestion politique : diabolisation de l’HCQ, utilité du confinement, obligation des masques…
« Les revues scientifiques sont devenues des journaux politique et d'opinion. »
AJ+ français : https://www.facebook.com/ajplusfrancais
Intéressante ITW et longue interview du Pr Didier Raoult concernant la crise sanitaire et sa gestion politique : diabolisation de l’HCQ, utilité du confinement, obligation des masques…
« Les revues scientifiques sont devenues des journaux politique et d'opinion. »
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.