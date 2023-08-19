A shamanic Journey to Uncover the Nature of this Realm: The Torus field and the Reincarnation-Trap

Source: Luminous Warrior Oracle "My Shamanic Journey to Uncover the Nature of this Realm" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybtAYuO7XoE

Luminous Warrior Oracle "The Torus field and the Reincarnation Trap P1"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67dRooKGVfw





Quote: "Hello, this is my attempt to document my personal shamanic journey to understand more about the realm we live in. This journey and recording on June 21, 2023. This is a mental experience, akin to Remote viewing or Astral travel, accessing other dimensions of reality. This is my own subjective experience and testimony and should by no means considered factual. I don't make any claims that I understand more than anyone else does. This is sharing my own personal perspective about the experience I had, and the events I encountered. I understand it may seem dystopian, but I leave it up to you to decide if there's some truth to it that resonates with you.

I spoke about this Alien culture because I had no other way to describe what it is, it felt evil and predatory to me, I also saw what looks like tentacles. This culture could be very well inter-dimensional meaning they live on this planet but in another dimension, it could be very well demonic. The colors resembled the black and white checkerboard that’s often associated with the free-masons. Nuff said. Just wanted to make this clarification." The other part is a spontaneous chat with a friend about Torroidal fields and the Re-incarnation trap.

Self introduction: "Hello, I am Dalia, Consciousness Explorer, Channeler, Ct. Hypnotherapist, Filmmaker and Transformational coach. I hope the messages and Guided Meditations I bring you can offer confirmation, guidance and healing on your life’s journey."

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/luminouswarrior





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b