'There's No Border Crisis!'

[Bidan] Voters Just Keep Streaming In
* More thermal drone footage shows hundreds of illegal aliens crossing into TX in the dead of night.
* Enormous group illegally crossing for the 4th night in a row.
* Situation at the border gets worse every day.
* “Abierto!” Illegals, when asked, think the border is wide open.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022
