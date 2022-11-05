Create New Account
'There's No Border Crisis!'
Son of the Republic
Published 19 days ago |

[Bidan] Voters Just Keep Streaming In

* More thermal drone footage shows hundreds of illegal aliens crossing into TX in the dead of night.

* Enormous group illegally crossing for the 4th night in a row.

* Situation at the border gets worse every day.

* “Abierto!” Illegals, when asked, think the border is wide open.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314976371112

