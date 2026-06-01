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IRGC launched 2 Zolfaghar ballistic short-range missiles at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, from which the attack on Iran's telecommunications tower by US, had originated
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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In response to the U.S. strike on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan Province, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched two Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, from which the attack had originated.

Adding:

❗️The U.S. Central Command confirms no injuries or damage are to be reported following the Iranian attack on Ali Salem airbase.

❗️Late Last Night: Iranian outlet Tasnim News confirms a telecommunications tower in Sirik Island was targeted by the U.S., and the launches against Kuwait are a direct reprisal to that strike.

The IRGC claims their targets were destroyed, and warn that another attack will have a different, likely more aggressive response.

Adding:

❗️Last night CENTCOM: We carried out defensive strikes on radars and command and control sites for drones in Goruk and Qeshm, Iran.

More, early this morning:

CENTCOM reports on strikes on Iranian radars and UAV control points in Ghorukh and on the island of Kish on Saturday and Sunday.

It is stated that the strikes were carried out in response to "aggressive Iranian actions", including the destruction of a strike UAV MQ-1 Predator, which was operating over international waters.

Adding this morning:

IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya HQ warns settlers in occupied territories

Netanyahu has threatened to bomb Dahiyeh and Beirut, issuing evacuation warnings to residents.

In response, Khatam al-Anbiya warns settlers in northern occupied territories and military settlements to evacuate if they do not want to be harmed, citing repeated Israeli ceasefire violations.

Adding:

On Monday, oil prices rose by more than 2% after Iran and the US exchanged strikes, and Israel resumed its offensive in Lebanon, according to Reuters.

Brent oil futures rose by $2.05, or 2.25%, to $93.17 per barrel.

The intensification of hostilities dampened expectations that the US and Iran might soon announce an extension of the ceasefire agreement.



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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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