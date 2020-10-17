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To You, O My Strength/Arise, Shine
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7 views • October 17, 2020
From "Pilgrimage" 2002 seanosongs
1989, Junction City, OR/1985, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2002, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Genesis 50:20
Psalm 59:16-17
Isaiah 60:1-2
Joel 2:1
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/to-you-o-my-strength-arise-shine
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/pilgrimage-full-album
Unplugged version:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/to-you-o-my-strength-arise-shine-4
Matthew Parker: organ, piano
Dan Robins: electric guitars, dobro
Linda Zane: vocals, Tibetan bowl
1989, Junction City, OR/1985, Toronto, ON
Recorded 2002, Kitchener/Toronto, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Genesis 50:20
Psalm 59:16-17
Isaiah 60:1-2
Joel 2:1
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/to-you-o-my-strength-arise-shine
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/pilgrimage-full-album
Unplugged version:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/to-you-o-my-strength-arise-shine-4
Matthew Parker: organ, piano
Dan Robins: electric guitars, dobro
Linda Zane: vocals, Tibetan bowl
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