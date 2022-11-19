Lauren Boebert Celebrates her Victory in US Senate race!

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., declared victory in her reelection campaign on Friday!
"We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative!" Boebert wrote on Twitter.
Boebert was leading by a slim 551 votes Friday morning when Democrat Adam Frisch called a news conference via video, and conceded, according to The Hill.
https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1593443357514207234?s=19
