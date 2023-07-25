X22 REPORT Ep. 3122a - [CB] Testing [CBDC], People Rejected It, [FF] Event Needed, This Will Fail

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3122a - July 24, 2023
[CB] Testing [CBDC], People Rejected It, [FF] Event Needed, This Will Fail
The economic system is breaking down and the people of each country are seeing this. The [CB] is testing the water to see how the people and countries will accept [CBDC], this is not working out to well for the [CB], the people are rejecting it, [FF] will be used to push the people into it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
