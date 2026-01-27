Addiction and Behavioral Addictions, an interview with Dr. Brody Miller

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Addiction isn’t just about substances—it’s about the brain. Dr. Miller explains how medications, habits, and even negative thinking can hijack dopamine, and how natural strategies can raise your threshold over time. This insight could completely change how you view addiction and recovery.
