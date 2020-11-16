EMERGENCY! BIG TECH, SOROS & GATES AUDITING ELECTION & DID MAIL-IN BALLOTS!!

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I have made a MAJOR discovery - this is not Dominion, Hammer Or Scorecard! US Department of Homeland Security Partnered with Deep State, Big Tech & Soros swamp via an NGO called VotingWorks and their software called ARLO. The audits are NOT SAFE! Please listen and share!
The Hill article on DHS partnership in 2019: https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/471577-dhs-cyber-agency-invests-in-election-auditing-tool-to-secure-2020
Archived Influence Watch investigation into VotingWorks: https://archive.is/7Egpy
My website is here if you'd like my PO Box address to send a card, prayer, tip (THANK YOU!) http://amazingpolly.net/contact.html