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COVID Affects On Earth
Dragoness
Dragoness
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21 views • March 05, 2021
*My deepest apologies, it seems I've made a mistake with the credits. BW News is actually supposed to be DW News. I am so sorry for the typo*

COVID-19 While it has come to be known as a very bad virus that has changed many lives and negatively impacted most of humanity, it has also proven to have some good effects on mother nature. Because of this virus that China has released onto the world, all of earth has been put into a lockdown. This means less people, less cars, less boats, and less planes roaming the earth. This is hugely impacting mother nature allowing it to heal after everything we've done to it. Animals are also finally getting a chance to explore the lands and oceans that were once theirs until the human species came to earth and took most lands for themselves.

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Astro Bytes
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVUpRqSmslLoHntPaWbALQ

Indiatimes
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIhyR9uxt0dpX-KdFbpbsiQ

DW News
https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish

FRANCE 24 English
https://www.youtube.com/user/france24english

Extra Mile
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_1kx_Q6OI-EBs4EGYAsVw
Keywords
earth2020covid
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