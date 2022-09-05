Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator:http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS!





A lot of the MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) sold worldwide with activators tend to come with activators made from citric acid, which is synthesized from a very toxic GMO substance.





In this video, I expose the citric acid activators and give you a very big warning as to why you should never use these type of activators that is sold with most of the MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) available on the market.





I also go into explaining the negative effects people can get from citric acid, what most citric acid is synthesized from, why you may be feeling awful from the MMS and activator you are using, the non toxic safe alternative activator known as HCL 4%, and much more.





I highly recommend anyone watching this video that uses a citric acid activator with MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) for people who have used it in the past or people who are considering buying an MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) with an activator.





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(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





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