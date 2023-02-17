Elon Musk is totally on the wrong track - Dr. Jobst Landgrebe

Elon Musk's Wrong Track





Robert Cibis talks with Dr. Jobst Landgrebe, co-author of the book "Why Machines Will Never Rule the World". The physician, mathematician and AI entrepreneur draws clear, qualitative boundaries between humans and machines and can justify this very well. According to Landgrebe, technocrats like Elon Musk, Raymond Kurzweil, and Klaus Schwab overlook how complex life is.





