Elon Musk is totally on the wrong track - Dr. Jobst Landgrebe

Elon Musk's Wrong Track
Robert Cibis talks with Dr. Jobst Landgrebe, co-author of the book "Why Machines Will Never Rule the World". The physician, mathematician and AI entrepreneur draws clear, qualitative boundaries between humans and machines and can justify this very well. According to Landgrebe, technocrats like Elon Musk, Raymond Kurzweil, and Klaus Schwab overlook how complex life is.
➤ Please support our work:
https://www.oval.media/en/support-ovalmedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.