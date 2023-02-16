02/09/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL: former Japanese Minister of Justice Mori Masako is a good example to illustrate that the CCP has deeply infiltrated in Japanese Justice system

https://gettr.com/post/p28gp2y55c5

02/09/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest against Paul Hastings in front of its office building. Fellow fighter Dongyang Long used the former Japanese Minister of Justice Mori Masako as an example to illustrate that the CCP has deeply infiltrated in Japanese Justice system. The broadcast host Shasha talked about the fact that the CCP is only using economic interests as part of its unrestricted economic warfare.

02/9/2023对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友继续在普衡东京办公楼前抗议。东洋龙战友以日本前法务大臣姓森雅子为利，说明中共在日本法律界渗透也很严重。马云2019年底到日本，森雅子亲自去接，还约下次马云来带他去自己的家乡看看。莎莎谈到共产党只是把经济利益作为经济超限战的一部分。



