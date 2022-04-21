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Biden Declares War on America with Industry Killing Energy Policies
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261 views • April 21, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down how Biden is acting as the puppet for the globalist Great Reset collapse of humanity through destruction of the economy and industry killing energy policies.
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