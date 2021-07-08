© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lockdown News Roundup What Is Going On Hugo Talks
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • July 08, 2021
Hugo brings us another interesting talk; is it a case of 'rules for thee and not for me'? There is some very noticeable hypocrisy being pushed in front of our faces, I suspect something more sinister is behind it all ?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.